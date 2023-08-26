March on Washington, 60 years later
Rockies enter matchup with the Orioles on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (48-80, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (80-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.18 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (8-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -294, Rockies +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup with the Baltimore Orioles after losing five straight games.

Baltimore has a 39-24 record in home games and an 80-48 record overall. The Orioles have a 54-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 20-47 in road games and 48-80 overall. The Rockies have a 36-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .276 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 9-for-37 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 21 home runs while slugging .455. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-35 with a double, two triples, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .282 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: day-to-day (arm), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (general soreness), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.