Orioles host the Rockies, look to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (48-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (81-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 4.39 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Orioles beat Rockies 5-4 to maintain 3-game lead in AL East. Rockies’ skid hits 6 games
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista reacts after a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-4. Bautista left the game after the pitch. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
All-Star closer Félix Bautista placed on injured list by Orioles with elbow injury
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna runs to first base on a sacrifice bunt during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Henderson 8th-inning HR carries Orioles past struggling Rockies 5-4

Baltimore is 81-48 overall and 40-24 at home. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

Colorado is 48-81 overall and 20-48 on the road. The Rockies are 26-71 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 20 doubles, six triples and 22 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .275 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Nolan Jones is 14-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .274 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (general soreness), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.