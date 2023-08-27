Orioles host the Rockies, look to extend home win streak

Colorado Rockies (48-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (81-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 4.39 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

Baltimore is 81-48 overall and 40-24 at home. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

Colorado is 48-81 overall and 20-48 on the road. The Rockies are 26-71 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 20 doubles, six triples and 22 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .275 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Nolan Jones is 14-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .274 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (general soreness), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

