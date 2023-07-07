FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Henderson leads Orioles against the Twins after 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (51-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-43, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70 ERA, .95 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -157, Orioles +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Minnesota Twins after Gunnar Henderson’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Minnesota is 26-19 in home games and 45-43 overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

Baltimore has a 51-35 record overall and a 25-17 record in road games. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has five doubles and 12 home runs for the Twins. Joey Gallo is 5-for-25 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .308 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Adley Rutschman is 14-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (achilles), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.