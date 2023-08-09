"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (65-49, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-43, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -122, Astros +103; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, celebrates his ninth inning grand slam with Jose Altuve, left, Jon Singleton, second from left, and Yordan Alvarez (44) during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. The Astros won 7-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Astros stun Orioles 7-6 on Kyle Tucker’s grand slam off Félix Bautista
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his grand slam home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. The Astros won 7-6. Astros' Jon Singleton, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez scored on the grand slam. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kyle Tucker’s 9th-inning grand slam off Félix Bautista lifts Astros to 7-6 victory over Orioles
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Adley Rutschman scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Soaring Orioles hovering atop the American League -- and their future could be even brighter

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 70-43 overall and 35-22 in home games. The Orioles are 29-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 34-24 record on the road and a 65-49 record overall. The Astros have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.80.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 50 extra base hits (29 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 21 home runs while slugging .599. Jose Altuve is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Astros: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (heel), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.