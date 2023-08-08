Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Strong storms hit eastern US

Orioles try to keep home win streak going, host the Astros

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (64-49, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-42, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -127, Orioles +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Adley Rutschman scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Soaring Orioles hovering atop the American League -- and their future could be even brighter
FILE - Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton stands in the dugout before the start of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Kissimmee, Fla., March 15, 2015. Singleton is being called up by the Astros, returning to the team he last played for in 2015. Singleton told The Associated Press he was heading to Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, to join the team for the opener of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, who have the best record in the American League. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Singleton to be called up by Astros, after last playing in majors for Houston in 2015
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to the New York Mets during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
AL-leading Orioles finish off 3-game sweep of Mets with 2-0 victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Houston Astros.

Baltimore is 35-21 at home and 70-42 overall. The Orioles have a 29-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 33-24 record on the road and a 64-49 record overall. The Astros have gone 47-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .284 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 16-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 19 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .295 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Astros: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.