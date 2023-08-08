Orioles try to keep home win streak going, host the Astros

Houston Astros (64-49, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (70-42, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -127, Orioles +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Houston Astros.

Baltimore is 35-21 at home and 70-42 overall. The Orioles have a 29-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 33-24 record on the road and a 64-49 record overall. The Astros have gone 47-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .284 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 16-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 19 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .295 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Astros: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.