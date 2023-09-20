Orioles try to keep win streak going against the Astros

Baltimore Orioles (95-56, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (84-68, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -112, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston has gone 38-39 at home and 84-68 overall. The Astros have gone 32-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 50-26 record on the road and a 95-56 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.03 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 33 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs while hitting .284 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 38 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-45 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.