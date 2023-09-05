US Open: Fan kicked out
Angels come into matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (86-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-74, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -153, Angels +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels come into a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles as losers of four straight games.

Los Angeles has a 64-74 record overall and a 32-34 record in home games. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Baltimore has an 86-51 record overall and a 44-25 record on the road. The Orioles have a 62-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with a .304 batting average, and has 26 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs, 91 walks and 95 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 17-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .280 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 33 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 13-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .245 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.