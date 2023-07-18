A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Dodgers bring 1-0 series advantage over Orioles into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-36, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (1-2, 6.89 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.18 ERA, .93 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

Other news
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Coulombe retires Arraez for final out as the Orioles top the Marlins 5-4 for their 8th straight win
Kyle Bradish took a shutout into the eighth inning and Danny Coulombe retired Luis Arraez on a game-ending lineout with a runner on second as the Baltimore Orioles held off Miami’s late rally in a 5-4 victory over the Marlins.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Moutcastle, right, is congratulated by Jordan Westburg after scoring on a single by Cedric Mullins against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Orioles rally from 4-run deficit to beat Marlins 6-5 for 7th straight win
Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight game, 6-5 over the Miami Marlins.
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier drinks from a "Homer Hose" after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Adam Frazier homers twice to lift Orioles to 6th straight win, 5-2 over Marlins
Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot of his own to lift the Baltimore Orioles to their sixth straight victory, 5-2 over the Miami Marlins.
Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros
Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -123, Dodgers +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 29-19 record at home and a 57-36 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 25-23 record in road games and a 54-39 record overall. The Dodgers have a 26-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 42 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 51 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Bobby Miller: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.