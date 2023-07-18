Dodgers bring 1-0 series advantage over Orioles into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-36, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (1-2, 6.89 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.18 ERA, .93 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -123, Dodgers +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 29-19 record at home and a 57-36 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 25-23 record in road games and a 54-39 record overall. The Dodgers have a 26-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 42 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 51 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Bobby Miller: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.