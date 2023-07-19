A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Smith leads Dodgers against the Orioles after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-37, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) watches his three-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks end 4-game skid by outlasting the Braves 16-13
ATLANTA (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Heyward gestures as he rounds the bases on his three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Jason Heyward hits a 3-run homer as the Dodgers rout the Orioles 10-3 for 8th win in 9 games
Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Baltimore Orioles 10-3.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Coulombe retires Arraez for final out as the Orioles top the Marlins 5-4 for their 8th straight win
Kyle Bradish took a shutout into the eighth inning and Danny Coulombe retired Luis Arraez on a game-ending lineout with a runner on second as the Baltimore Orioles held off Miami’s late rally in a 5-4 victory over the Marlins.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Moutcastle, right, is congratulated by Jordan Westburg after scoring on a single by Cedric Mullins against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Orioles rally from 4-run deficit to beat Marlins 6-5 for 7th straight win
Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight game, 6-5 over the Miami Marlins.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -151, Orioles +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles after Will Smith had four hits against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Baltimore has a 57-37 record overall and a 29-20 record at home. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.21.

Los Angeles has a 55-39 record overall and a 26-23 record in road games. The Dodgers have hit 153 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .305 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: day-to-day (hamstring), Bobby Miller: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.