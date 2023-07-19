Smith leads Dodgers against the Orioles after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-37, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -151, Orioles +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles after Will Smith had four hits against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Baltimore has a 57-37 record overall and a 29-20 record at home. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.21.

Los Angeles has a 55-39 record overall and a 26-23 record in road games. The Dodgers have hit 153 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .305 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: day-to-day (hamstring), Bobby Miller: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.