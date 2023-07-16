A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Arraez leads Marlins against the Orioles after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (53-41, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-35, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Steven Okert (3-0, 2.43 ERA, .87 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (5-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Moutcastle, right, is congratulated by Jordan Westburg after scoring on a single by Cedric Mullins against the Miami Marlins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Orioles rally from 4-run deficit to beat Marlins 6-5 for 7th straight win
Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight game, 6-5 over the Miami Marlins.
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier drinks from a "Homer Hose" after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Adam Frazier homers twice to lift Orioles to 6th straight win, 5-2 over Marlins
Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot of his own to lift the Baltimore Orioles to their sixth straight victory, 5-2 over the Miami Marlins.
Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros
Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Tigers still waiting for high draft picks to lead to victories
The Detroit Tigers just picked in the top five of the draft for the fifth time in six years. A couple years ago, the Tigers went 77-85 and looked like they were on the rise.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -177, Marlins +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles after Luis Arraez’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Baltimore is 28-18 at home and 56-35 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

Miami has a 53-41 record overall and a 23-23 record on the road. The Marlins have a 32-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 11-for-42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 19 doubles and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.