Marlins take on the Orioles after De La Cruz’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Miami Marlins (53-39, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (54-35, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 4.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (9-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

Other news
Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros
Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Tigers still waiting for high draft picks to lead to victories
The Detroit Tigers just picked in the top five of the draft for the fifth time in six years. A couple years ago, the Tigers went 77-85 and looked like they were on the rise.
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks, front left, celebrates with teammates Colton Cowser (17) and Austin Hays, back left, after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Santander hits 2 of Orioles’ 6 homers as Baltimore routs Minnesota 15-2
Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 15-2 victory.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells (68) throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)
Orioles get all their offense in 6-run 2nd inning to beat Minnesota 6-2
Baltimore got all its offense in the second inning, Tyler Wells threw six solid innings and the Orioles beat Minnesota 6-2.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -124, Marlins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles after Bryan De La Cruz’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Baltimore is 26-18 in home games and 54-35 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Miami is 53-39 overall and 23-21 in road games. The Marlins have gone 32-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .310 batting average, and has 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 42 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.