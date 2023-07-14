Marlins take on the Orioles after De La Cruz’s 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (53-39, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (54-35, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 4.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (9-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -124, Marlins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles after Bryan De La Cruz’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Baltimore is 26-18 in home games and 54-35 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Miami is 53-39 overall and 23-21 in road games. The Marlins have gone 32-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .310 batting average, and has 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 42 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.