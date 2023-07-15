Marlins aim to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Orioles

Miami Marlins (53-40, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-35, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -116, Marlins -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to end their four-game road skid in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 27-18 record in home games and a 55-35 record overall. The Orioles have a 25-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has a 23-22 record on the road and a 53-40 record overall. The Marlins have a 28-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .269 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 18 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 12-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

