Orioles play the Mets after Hays’ 4-hit game

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

Orioles play the Mets after Hays’ 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Mets (50-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (67-42, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.92 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -167, Mets +141; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
Flaherty pitches 6 innings to win Baltimore debut as AL-leading Orioles beat Blue Jays 4-1
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer prepares for the next pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Max Scherzer strikes out 9 over 6 innings in his Rangers debut
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits an RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays snap 5-game home losing streak against AL-leading Orioles with 4-1 victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Mets after Austin Hays had four hits against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Baltimore has gone 32-21 at home and 67-42 overall. The Orioles have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .420.

New York has a 24-35 record on the road and a 50-58 record overall. The Mets have a 28-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 50 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .221 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-40 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (quadricep), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.