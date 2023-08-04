Orioles play the Mets after Hays’ 4-hit game

New York Mets (50-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (67-42, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.92 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -167, Mets +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Mets after Austin Hays had four hits against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Baltimore has gone 32-21 at home and 67-42 overall. The Orioles have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .420.

New York has a 24-35 record on the road and a 50-58 record overall. The Mets have a 28-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 50 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .221 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-40 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (quadricep), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.