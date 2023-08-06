Mets aim to stop 5-game losing streak, take on the Orioles

New York Mets (50-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (69-42, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -175, Mets +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into the matchup against the Baltimore Orioles after losing five in a row.

Baltimore has a 69-42 record overall and a 34-21 record at home. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

New York has a 50-60 record overall and a 24-37 record in road games. The Mets have a 22-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 50 extra base hits (29 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 11-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso ranks second on the Mets with 44 extra base hits (11 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 12-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mets: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.