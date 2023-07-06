Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play in game 4 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (50-35, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (48-39, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-3, 6.30 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3
Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3.
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson
A cameraman has been injured at Yankee Stadium and taken to the hospital after he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser takes the field before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Orioles promote outfield prospect Colton Cowser to major leagues
The Baltimore Orioles have promoted outfielder Colton Cowser to the major leagues. He’s the second top prospect they’ve called up in the past couple of weeks.
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks grounds out to third during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Orioles’ Hicks answers expected boos in the Bronx with HR in 2nd game back against Yankees
The mere mention of Aaron Hicks’ name at Yankee Stadium is drawing boos, a reaction the former Yankees outfielder expected on his return to the Bronx.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -123, Yankees +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is 48-39 overall and 27-20 at home. The Yankees have a 25-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 24-17 record in road games and a 50-35 record overall. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.29.

The teams square off Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has a .260 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 12 doubles and 11 home runs. Anthony Volpe is 16-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 9-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.