Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup updates
FILE - Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Port workers in British Columbia have rejected a mediated contract offer meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods from moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian port workers reject labor deal
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Yankees (55-49, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-41, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -129, Yankees +109; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, is greeted near home plate by Kyle Higashioka (66) after scoring them on a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Aaron Judge has a homer and 3 hits in his 2nd game back to help the Yankees top the Orioles 8-3
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a swing as he hits a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Yankees' Kyle Higashioka also scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Aaron Judge homers in 2nd game back to help the Yankees beat the Orioles 8-3
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander runs the bases after hitting a walk-off solo home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle during the ninth inning of a baseball game, early Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give the Orioles a 1-0 win in Judge’s Yankees return

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 31-21 at home and 63-41 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

New York has a 23-25 record in road games and a 55-49 record overall. The Yankees have a 36-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .267 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .298 for the Yankees. Harrison Bader is 9-for-33 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .194 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.