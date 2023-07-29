This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Yankees try to end road slide, play the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 
New York Yankees (54-49, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-40, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.65 ERA, .99 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -122, Yankees +103; over/under is 9 runs

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander runs the bases after hitting a walk-off solo home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle during the ninth inning of a baseball game, early Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give the Orioles a 1-0 win in Judge’s Yankees return
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge swings at a pitch from the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Aaron Judge draws 3 walks after coming off injured list for Yankees at Baltimore

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a five-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 63-40 record overall and a 31-20 record at home. The Orioles have gone 28-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 54-49 record overall and a 22-25 record in road games. The Yankees have gone 36-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 45 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Adley Rutschman is 8-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .290 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .205 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.