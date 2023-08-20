Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Women’s World Cup

Athletics aim to avoid series sweep against the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Baltimore Orioles (76-47, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (34-89, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (2-9, 4.20 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -195, Athletics +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, right, is greeted by teammate Ryan McKenna after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Ryan Mountcastle kicks off a 5-run 10th as Orioles beat A’s 7-2
Fans watch as Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) goes after a foul ball, which he did not catch, hit by Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Henderson hits 2-run homer, RBI single as Orioles top A’s 9-4
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. steals home during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Tatis steals home, Snell sharp as the Padres beat the Orioles 5-2 to take 2 of 3

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 34-89 overall and 18-43 at home. The Athletics have a 22-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore has a 40-24 record in road games and a 76-47 record overall. The Orioles have gone 33-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 19 home runs while slugging .463. Zack Gelof is 15-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 21 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .270 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 8-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Orioles: Anthony Santander: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.