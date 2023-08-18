Gelof leads Athletics against the Orioles after 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (74-47, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (34-87, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (11-7, 4.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (3-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -183, Athletics +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Baltimore Orioles after Zack Gelof had four hits on Wednesday in an 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

Oakland is 34-87 overall and 18-41 at home. The Athletics are 22-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 74-47 overall and 38-24 on the road. The Orioles have hit 139 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 33 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Gelof is 16-for-40 with seven doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 21 home runs while slugging .458. Ryan Mountcastle is 11-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.