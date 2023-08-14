Padres start 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (73-45, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (56-62, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 5.84 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (8-7, 4.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -130, Orioles +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

San Diego has a 30-28 record at home and a 56-62 record overall. The Padres have a 43-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has gone 37-22 in road games and 73-45 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .251.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 home runs, 99 walks and 75 RBI while hitting .268 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 15-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .248 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.