Padres and Orioles meet to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (74-46, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (57-63, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (11-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (9-8, 2.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -162, Orioles +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 31-29 in home games and 57-63 overall. The Padres are 44-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 38-23 in road games and 74-46 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 57 walks and 43 RBI. Xander Bogaerts is 12-for-38 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .279 batting average, and has 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 11-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.