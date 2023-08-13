Latest on Maui fires
Mariners and Orioles meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (72-45, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-53, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -114, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Seattle is 63-53 overall and 34-27 at home. The Mariners are 45-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has a 36-22 record on the road and a 72-45 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Adley Rutschman has 16 home runs, 66 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .271 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.