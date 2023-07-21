FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Orioles try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Rays

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (59-37, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after the Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Colton Cowser hits 10th-inning sacrifice fly as Baltimore Orioles top Tampa Bay Rays 4-3
Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.
Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser watches his RBI sacrifice fly against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Colton Cowser and Félix Bautista star as Baltimore Orioles beat Tampa Bay Rays 4-3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.
Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
The Oakland Athletics have traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, left, slides home against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes to score on a double by Ramon Urias during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Urías, Henderson power Orioles past Dodgers 8-5 and into 1st place in the AL East
Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday and moved into first place in the AL East.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -158, Orioles +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to prolong a six-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay is 60-40 overall and 35-16 at home. Rays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

Baltimore is 59-37 overall and 29-17 in road games. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.20.

The teams play Friday for the seventh time this season. The Orioles are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 7-for-31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 45 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 10-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Francisco Mejia: day-to-day (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.