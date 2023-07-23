Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Orioles play the Rays leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (60-38, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-41, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.54 ERA, .98 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (5-6, 5.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

O’Hearn’s pinch-hit RBI single in 9th rallies Orioles to 6-5 win over Rays
O’Hearn has pinch RBI single in 9th, Orioles beat Rays 6-5 after blowing 5-run lead
Eflin gets 11th win, Rays beat Orioles 3-0 in 2nd game of 4-game series between AL leaders
Zach Eflin pitches 7 crisp innings as Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore Orioles 3-0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Friday night in a matchup of the top teams in the American League.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -137, Orioles +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 61-41 record overall and a 36-17 record at home. The Rays are 47-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore is 30-18 on the road and 60-38 overall. The Orioles have an 18-9 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 62 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 10-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .270 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 7-3, .253 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.