People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks

Rays begin 4-game series against the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Baltimore Orioles (58-37, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-39, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

Other news
Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
The Oakland Athletics have traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, left, slides home against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes to score on a double by Ramon Urias during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Urías, Henderson power Orioles past Dodgers 8-5 and into 1st place in the AL East
Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday and moved into first place in the AL East.
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, gestures as he stands on second after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game next to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50), Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Orioles move into AL East lead, beat Dodgers 8-5 behind Urías’ 3 RBIs
The Baltimore Orioles moved past the Tampa Bay Rays and into the AL East lead for the first time this season, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 behind three RBIs from Ramón Urías to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.
FILE - A general aerial view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards is seen, June 27, 2020, in Baltimore. A Maryland official on a powerful state board says there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards. Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works, expressed his concerns at the end of a board meeting Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)
‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says
A Maryland official on a powerful state board says there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -184, Orioles +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 35-15 in home games and 60-39 overall. The Rays have the best team ERA in the AL at 3.72.

Baltimore is 58-37 overall and 28-17 in road games. The Orioles have gone 38-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .320 for the Rays. Luke Raley is 9-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by six runs

Orioles: 8-2, .290 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.