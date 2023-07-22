FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles Saturday

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (59-38, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning during a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Eflin gets 11th win, Rays beat Orioles 3-0 in 2nd game of 4-game series between AL leaders
Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in a matchup of the top teams in the American League.
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks celebrates with catcher Christian Bethancourt after the Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Zach Eflin pitches 7 crisp innings as Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore Orioles 3-0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Friday night in a matchup of the top teams in the American League.
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami warms up in the outfield during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Orioles activate Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami 2 days after trade with Oakland
The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles activated Shintaro Fujinami before their game at Tampa Bay, two days after acquiring the Japanese right-hander from Oakland for left-hander Easton Lucas.
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after the Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Orioles take solo lead of AL East with 4-3 win over Rays
Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -188, Orioles +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has a 61-40 record overall and a 36-16 record in home games. The Rays have hit 148 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Baltimore is 29-18 on the road and 59-38 overall. The Orioles have a 41-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .319 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI. Luke Raley is 8-for-33 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two triples and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.