Orioles and Rangers square off to begin ALDS

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Baltimore Orioles (101-61, first in the AL East during the regular season)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -147, Rangers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles square off against the Texas Rangers on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Baltimore has a 49-32 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Orioles have hit 183 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Texas has a 90-72 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .452 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Saturday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 31 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs while hitting .277 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 6-for-35 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 39 home runs while slugging .508. Corey Seager is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .204 batting average, 2.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.