Blue Jays look to prolong win streak, take on the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (70-56, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (77-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -125, Orioles +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays seek to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 36-24 record at home and a 77-48 record overall. The Orioles have a 54-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has a 70-56 record overall and a 38-29 record on the road. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .317 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 20 walks and 61 RBI. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-48 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Anthony Santander: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.