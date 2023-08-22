Orioles play the Blue Jays after Henderson’s 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (69-56, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (77-47, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -121, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays after Gunnar Henderson’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Baltimore has gone 36-23 in home games and 77-47 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Toronto is 69-56 overall and 37-29 in road games. The Blue Jays have hit 145 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles are up 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has a .278 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-39 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .318 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 20 walks and 61 RBI. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-47 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Anthony Santander: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (finger), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

