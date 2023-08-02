FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (66-41, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-49, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.21 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (8-3, 3.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -125, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Santander powers 2nd career grand slam as AL-leading Orioles rout Blue Jays 13-3
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger (24) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong turns the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Dansby Swanson was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto has a 29-23 record in home games and a 59-49 record overall. The Blue Jays are 45-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore has a 34-20 record on the road and a 66-41 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles, nine home runs and 50 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 6-for-28 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 14 doubles, five triples and 18 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-30 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee ), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.