Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Baltimore Orioles (65-41, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-48, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -121, Orioles +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, and relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Austin Hays’ spectacular catch preserves the Orioles’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays
Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach (35) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Angels slug 3 solo home runs and beat the MLB-leading Braves 4-1
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette hits a single during first-inning baseball game action against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette leaves game against Orioles because of sore right knee

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Toronto Blue Jays leading the series 1-0.

Toronto has a 29-22 record in home games and a 59-48 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 44-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has a 65-41 record overall and a 33-20 record in road games. The Orioles have a 27-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 doubles and 17 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 18-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 14 home runs, 62 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .268 for the Orioles. Ryan O’Hearn is 10-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee ), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.