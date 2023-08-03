FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Orioles play the Blue Jays leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
 
Baltimore Orioles (66-42, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-49, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jack Flaherty (7-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -161, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 60-49 overall and 30-23 at home. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .329.

Baltimore has a 66-42 record overall and a 34-21 record in road games. The Orioles rank eighth in the AL with 126 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles, nine home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .296 for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 13-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .256 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-31 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.