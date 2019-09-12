Bangladesh hoping for turnaround in T20s after test defeat

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bangladesh hoping for turnaround in T20s after test defeat

 
Share

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is looking to dampen the disappointment of the humiliating test loss to Afghanistan by winning the Twenty20 tri-series involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

The 224-run loss to test cricket’s newest team last week has put Bangladesh on high alert. Under fire from home fans, the team is determined to win the trophy to get the critics off their backs, captain Shakib Al Hasan says.

Bangladesh opens against Zimbabwe on Friday in Dhaka.

“We need to win the first T20 match,” Shakib said. “If we can do that then we will have the chance to bring everything under control.”

Other news
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp

The three teams meet each other twice. The final is on Sept. 24.

Afghanistan is the higher ranked T20 team, being seventh in the world. Bangladesh is 10th and Zimbabwe 14th.

Bangladesh has a 1-3 record against Afghanistan in T20s, and 5-4 against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said they are also using the tri-series to prepare for the World T20 in Australia next year.

While Bangladesh played the test match without a pacer, Domingo said they will groom fast bowlers for T20s with Australian conditions in mind.

“You need to play some fast bowlers,” Domingo said. “That’s really important. And with the World Cup in Australia, there is no doubt you need them.”

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza declined to comment on his team’s suspension from International Cricket Council events.

The ICC in July suspended Zimbabwe for government interference in the sport. The suspension cost Zimbabwe a place in the World T20 qualifier, as it was replaced by Nigeria.

The decision meant ICC funding to Zimbabwe Cricket is frozen, and all national teams aren’t allowed to participate in ICC events.

“Obviously, a lot of things have happened but that’s all behind the scenes,” said Masakadza, who is retiring from cricket after the tri-series.

“As cricketers, our job is to get on the field and play our best. That’s how we are judged. (The suspension is) happening to the board.”

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports