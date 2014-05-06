Banned Modi wins poll for provincial cricket post

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Despite a life ban from cricket, Lalit Modi won an election for president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association on Tuesday. Indian cricket authorities then immediately banned the RCA.

Modi contested the election last December, three months after the Board of Control for Cricket in India banned him for improprieties while running the Indian Premier League.

The RCA said it couldn’t remove him from the election because of state government rules.

The BCCI petitioned to remove Modi from the poll, and the Supreme Court ordered the results be sealed.

On Monday, the court ordered the results be announced but allowed the BCCI to take any action it deemed necessary.

On Tuesday, a court-appointed observer opened the results, and Modi secured 24 out of 33 votes to win the election for president.

The RCA was immediately suspended from membership of the BCCI, “pending disciplinary proceedings against it on charges of misconduct,” the board said in a statement.

The BCCI added it would appoint an ad-hoc body to administer Rajasthan so cricketers do not suffer.

Modi wasn’t fazed.

“Anyone who thinks they can just suspend us and get away, and think BCCI is there personal property . wait and watch ... we will not allow you ... to make a mockery of the game and now we have a voice officially IN the Board and we will make ourselves Heard. wait and watch,” he wrote on Twitter.

Modi also took a dig at suspended BCCI chief Narainswami Srinivasan, who was forced to step aside by the Supreme Court for his connection to a spot-fixing scandal in last year’s IPL.

“BCCI is still being run by Stooges of Srini and if he thinks he can keep democratically elected people away . well i have patience. Target - all Fixers and people who associate with them,” Modi tweeted.

Last September, Modi was found responsible by the BCCI of rigging bids during the IPL franchise auction in 2010, bullying franchises, and selling media and Internet rights without proper authorization.

One of the founders of the IPL in 2008, Modi was removed from the posts of IPL commissioner and BCCI vice president in 2010.

He’s been a vocal critic of Srinivasan and the board from his London base for the past three years.