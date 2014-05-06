Banned Modi wins poll for provincial cricket post

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Banned Modi wins poll for provincial cricket post

 
Share

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Despite a life ban from cricket, Lalit Modi won an election for president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association on Tuesday. Indian cricket authorities then immediately banned the RCA.

Modi contested the election last December, three months after the Board of Control for Cricket in India banned him for improprieties while running the Indian Premier League.

The RCA said it couldn’t remove him from the election because of state government rules.

The BCCI petitioned to remove Modi from the poll, and the Supreme Court ordered the results be sealed.

Other news
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2023. The Biden administration has announced the first cancer-focused initiative under its advanced health research agency. It's aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve patient outcomes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File )
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

On Monday, the court ordered the results be announced but allowed the BCCI to take any action it deemed necessary.

On Tuesday, a court-appointed observer opened the results, and Modi secured 24 out of 33 votes to win the election for president.

The RCA was immediately suspended from membership of the BCCI, “pending disciplinary proceedings against it on charges of misconduct,” the board said in a statement.

The BCCI added it would appoint an ad-hoc body to administer Rajasthan so cricketers do not suffer.

Modi wasn’t fazed.

“Anyone who thinks they can just suspend us and get away, and think BCCI is there personal property . wait and watch ... we will not allow you ... to make a mockery of the game and now we have a voice officially IN the Board and we will make ourselves Heard. wait and watch,” he wrote on Twitter.

Modi also took a dig at suspended BCCI chief Narainswami Srinivasan, who was forced to step aside by the Supreme Court for his connection to a spot-fixing scandal in last year’s IPL.

“BCCI is still being run by Stooges of Srini and if he thinks he can keep democratically elected people away . well i have patience. Target - all Fixers and people who associate with them,” Modi tweeted.

Last September, Modi was found responsible by the BCCI of rigging bids during the IPL franchise auction in 2010, bullying franchises, and selling media and Internet rights without proper authorization.

One of the founders of the IPL in 2008, Modi was removed from the posts of IPL commissioner and BCCI vice president in 2010.

He’s been a vocal critic of Srinivasan and the board from his London base for the past three years.