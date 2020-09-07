Barella scores for Italy to beat Netherlands 1-0

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Barella scores for Italy to beat Netherlands 1-0

 
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Nicolo Barella headed the only goal as a dominant Italy beat the Netherlands 1-0 in their Nations League match at Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday.

The midfielder leapt between Dutch defenders Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake to head powerfully past Jasper Cillessen in first-half stoppage time.

The win sent Italy to the top of League A Group 1 as Poland beat Bosnia 2-1 in the group’s other match.

Roberto Mancini made seven changes to his lineup following Friday’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia, including bringing back defender Giorgio Chiellini for his first international since a serious right knee injury a year ago.

Other news
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

But it was the introduction of defender Leonardo Spinazzola at left back that made a key difference. He repeatedly overlapped on the left wing to create space for Lorenzo Insigne to trouble the injury-depleted Dutch defense.

Italy pressed high up the pitch, not allowing the Netherlands time to build up from the back, and targeted Joel Veltman and Hans Hateboer on the makeshift right side of the Dutch back four.

“We lost to a very good team,” interim Dutch coach Dwight Lodeweges said. “They wanted to play the same way as us, but executed it much better.”

The pressure created chances for Nicolo Zaniolo, who sent a spectacular volley over the bar in the 17th minute, and Ciro Immobile who curled a shot just wide of Jasper Cillessen’s post two minutes later.

Inevitably, it was a cross from the left by Immobile that set up Barella’s goal just before halftime.

The only disappointing moment for Italy came when Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, like Chiellini playing his first international since returning from a serious knee injury, limped off in the 42nd minute after a challenge by Donny van de Beek.

Lodeweges made just one change to the team that beat Poland 1-0 on Friday, dropping Steven Bergwijn, the scorer, to the bench and replacing him in the midfield with new Manchester United signing Van de Beek.

The hosts had to wait until the 32nd minute for Georginio Wijnaldum to carve out the first Dutch chance when he turned away from a defender, cut inside but shot straight at goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy dropped deeper after the break and gave the Netherlands more time, allowing Wijnaldum to cross for Van de Beek whose volley was tipped over the bar by Donnarumma.

The Netherlands pushed hard for an equalizer in the closing minutes, with Depay trying a spectacular volley at the far post, but Italy’s defense held firm.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports