FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Barreto, A’s score 7 in 1st inning, rout White Sox 13-2

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
 
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Barreto picked on a familiar opponent, and that was plenty for the Oakland Athletics.

Barreto hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run first inning and the A’s routed the Chicago White Sox 13-2 on Saturday.

Five of Barreto’s nine career home runs have come against the White Sox. He extended the Athletics’ season-high streak to 14 games with at least one home run.

“That’s how our lineup is,” said Matt Olson, who had two hits and scored three times. “Anybody can do damage any day. We’re not relying on one guy every day to come in and produce.”

Other news
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, on July 26, 2023. The Chinese government defended its dealings with Russia as “normal economic and trade cooperation” Friday, July 28, after a United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China defends trade with Russia after the US says equipment used in Ukraine might have been exported
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast

Barreto spent the past two years bouncing back and forth to the minors and was already sent down once this year before the A’s called him up June 30 to replace Jurickson Profar as their everyday second baseman.

Barreto’s second stint with the big league club got off to a shaky start and he was batting .087 (2 for 23) until his home run off White Sox reliever Ross Detwiler.

“I was looking for a pitch that I could make good contact on,” Barreto said through a translator. “He gave me a curveball and I put a good swing on it.”

Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A’s, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.

Chris Bassitt (6-4) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six.

Semien and Chapman started Oakland’s early barrage with back-to-back doubles off Dylan Covey (1-5). After Olson and Khris Davis walked, Grossman’s two-run single made it 3-0.

Chris Herrmann added an RBI single to chase Covey before Barreto’s home run.

Oakland scored four more in the fourth and made it 12-0 in the sixth when Ramón Laureano was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Covey couldn’t overcome command issues after being activated off the injured list before the game. The right-hander allowed six runs, walked two and gave up four hits in his first start since June 5 because of shoulder inflammation.

“These are probably tough of the toughest games or the worst games that I can remember for us,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “That’s a good club and they’re showing they’re a good club. We’ve got to be able to hold our own with them and today we didn’t.”

Blake Treinen allowed two runs in the White Sox seventh and has a 6.11 ERA over his last 18 games. Treinen leads the A’s with 16 saves this season but was replaced as the closer by Liam Hendriks after going on the injured list with a strained right shoulder in late June.

DOING THE EXTRA THINGS

The A’s have had two or more extra-base hits in 26 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Oakland history.

AT LEAST HE STARTED WELL

White Sox catcher Zack Collins struck out in his first two plate appearances and was in an 0-for-23 funk since homering in his first major league at-bat against Texas on June 21 before hitting a one-out single in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVE

Chicago right-hander Juan Minaya was designated for assignment to make room for Covey. The 28-year-old reliever had a 3.90 ERA in 22 games this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: SS Leury García came out of the game in the sixth after twisting his ankle while striking out in the fifth. Renteria expects García to play Sunday.

Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty’s sprained right knee has healed enough to allow him to run the bases on Sunday. Piscotty could be activated off the injured list next week if all goes well. ... C Nick Hundley (back spasms) has started a rehab assignment in the Arizona League.

UP NEXT

Oakland LHP Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.86 ERA) has won three of his previous four starts. His nine victories overall are two more than he had in the previous three seasons combined. Anderson last pitched against the White Sox in 2011. Chicago RHP Reynaldo López (4-8, 6.34) has one win in nine road starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports