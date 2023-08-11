Nationals host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (33-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (50-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (1-0, 4.91 ERA, .73 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Athletics -112, Nationals -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Washington has gone 22-34 at home and 50-66 overall. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

Oakland is 15-41 on the road and 33-82 overall. The Athletics have a 21-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .280 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 18 home runs while slugging .460. Zack Gelof is 11-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.