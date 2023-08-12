Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Q&A with Kelsea Ballerini
Hunter Biden investigation
What to stream this weekend

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Cubs (60-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-53, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (13-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -115, Cubs -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Insa Garba Saidou, coordinator for the Circle for Reflection for Democracy, an umbrella group of local organisations defending human rights and supporting the military regime, poses for a photograph in Niamey, Niger, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Saidou said that the only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president in Niger and regional countries threatening an invasion to reinstate him, is to recognise the new regime. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Activist in Niger with ties to junta tells the AP region needs to ‘accept new regime’ or risk war
FILE - Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele controls the ball to score his side's opening goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Barcelona has reached deal to send France forward Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish club said Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Barcelona to send forward Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - This file frame grab from video posted online March 18, 2019, by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group, shows an IS fighter firing his weapon during clashes with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters, in Baghouz, Syria. Gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers early Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in the country’s east, killing at least 20 and wounding others, opposition activists said. The attack was believed to be carried out by members of the Islamic State group whose sleeper cells in parts of Syria still carry deadly attacks despite their defeat in 2019. (Aamaq News Agency via AP, File)
IS claims responsibility for an attack that killed 20 Syrian soldiers, and vows to keep fighting

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 30-25 at home and 65-53 overall. The Blue Jays are 49-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 28-28 record in road games and a 60-56 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .421.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 15-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .329 for the Cubs. Jeimer Candelario is 17-for-37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .285 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: day-to-day (side), Danny Jansen: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.