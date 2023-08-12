Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

Chicago Cubs (60-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-53, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (13-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -115, Cubs -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 30-25 at home and 65-53 overall. The Blue Jays are 49-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 28-28 record in road games and a 60-56 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .421.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 15-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .329 for the Cubs. Jeimer Candelario is 17-for-37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .285 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: day-to-day (side), Danny Jansen: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.