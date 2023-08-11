Blue Jays take on the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (59-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-52, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -155, Cubs +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Toronto is 65-52 overall and 30-24 in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 36-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 59-56 overall and 27-28 on the road. The Cubs have a 28-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 69 RBI for the Blue Jays. Brandon Belt is 11-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 35 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 7-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.