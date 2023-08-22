Brewers begin 2-game series at home against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (65-60, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (6-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -122, Twins +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Milwaukee has a 33-27 record at home and a 68-57 record overall. The Brewers have a 43-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has gone 29-34 on the road and 65-60 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .224 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 54 RBI for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Twins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (hamstring), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Twins: Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.