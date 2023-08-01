Twins take road slide into matchup with the Cardinals

Minnesota Twins (54-53, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-60, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -112, Cardinals -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to end a four-game road slide when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 47-60 overall and 23-29 at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.53 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Minnesota has gone 24-29 on the road and 54-53 overall. The Twins have hit 141 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has a .281 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Lars Nootbaar is 12-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .228 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. Ryan Jeffers is 11-for-27 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.