Twins take road slide into matchup with the Cardinals

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Twins take road slide into matchup with the Cardinals

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (54-53, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-60, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -112, Cardinals -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to end a four-game road slide when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 47-60 overall and 23-29 at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.53 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Minnesota has gone 24-29 on the road and 54-53 overall. The Twins have hit 141 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has a .281 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Lars Nootbaar is 12-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .228 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. Ryan Jeffers is 11-for-27 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.