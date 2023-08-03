FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Cardinals and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (55-54, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-61, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -141, Cardinals +120; over/under is 9 runs

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Mookie Betts hits 29th homer and Freddie Freeman goes 3 for 4 as Dodgers rout lowly Athletics 10-1
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Ragans gets 1st win with KC, pitches Royals past Mets 4-0 for team’s 5th straight win
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Hudson works 7 strong innings and the Cardinals hit 4 HRs in 7-3 win over AL Central-leading Twins

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis has a 24-30 record at home and a 48-61 record overall. The Cardinals have a 34-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has a 25-30 record on the road and a 55-54 record overall. The Twins have hit 142 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .277 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 15-for-33 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .207 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 11-for-28 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.