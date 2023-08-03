Cardinals and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (55-54, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-61, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -141, Cardinals +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis has a 24-30 record at home and a 48-61 record overall. The Cardinals have a 34-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has a 25-30 record on the road and a 55-54 record overall. The Twins have hit 142 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .277 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 15-for-33 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .207 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 11-for-28 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

