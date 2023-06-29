Most Recent No-Hitters, Team-by-Team
|American League
New York — x-Domingo German, vs. Oakland Athletics, 11-0, June 28, 2023
Baltimore — John Means, Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners, 6-0, May 5,2021
Boston — Jon Lester vs. Kansas City, 7-0, May 19, 2008
Chicago — Carlos Rodon vs. Cleveland Indians, 8-0, April 14, 2021
Cleveland — x-Len Barker vs. Toronto, 3-0, May 15, 1981
Detroit — Spencer Turnbull at Seattle, 5-0, May 18, 2021
Houston — Cristian Javier, Hector Neris (8), Ryan Pressly (9), Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 3-0, June 25, 2022
Kansas City — Bret Saberhagen vs. Chicago White Sox, 7-0, Aug. 26, 1991
Los Angeles — Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 12-0. May 10, 2022
Minnesota — Francisco Liriano at Chicago White Sox, 1-0, May 3, 2011
Oakland — Mike Fiers vs. Cincinnati, 2-0, May 7, 2019
Seattle — James Paxton at Toronto, 5-0, May 8, 2018
Tampa Bay — Matt Garza vs. Detroit, 5-0, July 26, 2010
Texas — x-Kenny Rogers vs. California, 4-0, July 28, 1994
Toronto — Dave Stieb at Cleveland, 3-0, Sept. 2, 1990