Rays play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (49-64, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (68-46, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Rays: Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -177, Cardinals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 37-19 in home games and 68-46 overall. The Rays are 38-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has gone 24-31 in road games and 49-64 overall. The Cardinals have hit 156 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 54 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 13-for-37 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .282 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 79 RBI. Lars Nootbaar is 14-for-37 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 5.07 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.