Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (61-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-54, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -134, Cubs +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays come into a matchup against the Chicago Cubs as losers of three games in a row.

Toronto has a 30-26 record in home games and a 65-54 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.74.

Chicago has a 61-56 record overall and a 29-28 record on the road. The Cubs are 49-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs while slugging .439. George Springer is 15-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 19 home runs while slugging .491. Ian Happ is 8-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .267 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 7-3, .253 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

