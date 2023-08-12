Athletics face the Nationals looking to end road slide

Oakland Athletics (33-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (51-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (3-8, 5.47 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -123, Athletics +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will aim to end their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 51-66 record overall and a 23-34 record in home games. The Nationals are 35-54 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Oakland is 33-83 overall and 15-42 on the road. The Athletics have gone 21-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .280 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-43 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 18 home runs while slugging .460. Nick Allen is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: day-to-day (leg), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

