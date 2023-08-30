Blue Jays and Nationals meet in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (62-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (72-61, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-11, 4.76 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (12-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -240, Nationals +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto is 72-61 overall and 34-30 at home. The Blue Jays have a 32-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 62-71 record overall and a 33-35 record in road games. The Nationals are 45-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 home runs, 50 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .267 for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 10-for-23 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Meneses has a .284 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 32 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Keibert Ruiz is 11-for-36 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.