Nationals visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Washington Nationals (61-70, fourth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-60, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.85 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-8, 3.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -249, Nationals +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Washington Nationals on Monday to open a three-game series.

Toronto has a 33-29 record in home games and a 71-60 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Washington has a 61-70 record overall and a 32-34 record in road games. The Nationals have a 22-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 26 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Brandon Belt is 8-for-34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (quadricep), Matt Chapman: day-to-day (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.