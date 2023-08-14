Latest on Maui fires
Athletics take on the Cardinals after Gelof’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (33-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (52-66, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (2-9, 4.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -207, Athletics +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the St. Louis Cardinals after Zack Gelof had four hits against the Nationals on Sunday.

St. Louis has a 25-33 record in home games and a 52-66 record overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Oakland is 33-85 overall and 15-44 in road games. The Athletics have a 17-27 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman is third on the Cardinals with 40 extra base hits (16 doubles and 24 home runs). Tyler O’Neill is 8-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Gelof is 13-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.70 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.