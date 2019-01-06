FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Batts, Clark combine for 39 as LIU Brooklyn tops Bryant

 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Julian Batts scored 20 points and had four steals, Raiquan Clark added 19 points and blocked three shots as LIU Brooklyn pulled away from Byrant for a 79-70 win on Saturday.

The Blackbirds (7-7, 1-1 Northeast Conference) pushed a 67-65 lead to nine with a 12-6 run over the final 2:46.

Adam Grant pulled Bryant to within two, sinking a pair of free throws with three minutes left. The Bulldogs, however, made one basket in their last five shots and turned the ball over three times as the Blackbirds opened the lead.

Jashaun Agosto scored 14 points with five assists and Tyrn Flowers double-doubled with 10 points and 12 rebounds for LIU Brooklyn.

Sabastian Townes led Bryant (4-9, 1-1) with 16 points, Grant finished with 15 and Byron Hawkins added 14 with seven rebounds before fouling out.